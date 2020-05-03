Jane was born in Springfield, MO in 1938 and moved to Portsmouth, VA as an infant by her late parents John and Mable Ellis. Jane graduated from Great Bridge High School, class of â€˜57. She then attended Radford and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy as a Rho Chi scholar. Jane worked as a retail pharmacist in Tidewater for 45 years with Peoples, Revco, and Eckerd/Rite Aid drugstores. She was a member of the American Pharmacist Association and the Virginia Pharmacist Association.



Jane was predeceased by her brothers William (Bill) Ellis, Sr., John Ellis, stepfather Cliff Parrish, and his son Vince (Snoozy). She is survived by John Ellisâ€˜s family of California, her nephews John Ellis (son, Trey), William (Billy) Ellis, Jr. (wife, Marin), niece Stacy Penman, and the extended families of Pete and Virginia Parker and Kay Parrish.



Jane passed away peacefully in her own home. Jane requested no funeral or memorial services.



