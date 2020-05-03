Jane Ann Ellis
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane was born in Springfield, MO in 1938 and moved to Portsmouth, VA as an infant by her late parents John and Mable Ellis. Jane graduated from Great Bridge High School, class of â€˜57. She then attended Radford and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy as a Rho Chi scholar. Jane worked as a retail pharmacist in Tidewater for 45 years with Peoples, Revco, and Eckerd/Rite Aid drugstores. She was a member of the American Pharmacist Association and the Virginia Pharmacist Association.

Jane was predeceased by her brothers William (Bill) Ellis, Sr., John Ellis, stepfather Cliff Parrish, and his son Vince (Snoozy). She is survived by John Ellisâ€˜s family of California, her nephews John Ellis (son, Trey), William (Billy) Ellis, Jr. (wife, Marin), niece Stacy Penman, and the extended families of Pete and Virginia Parker and Kay Parrish.

Jane passed away peacefully in her own home. Jane requested no funeral or memorial services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
I knew Jane for many years. She worked with my mother at Peoples Drug Store in Great Bridge Shopping Center. She was a kind, sincere person.
Claudia Combs
Friend
God bless your sweet Aunt Jane. I appreciate the love and care Bill and Marin showed her through the years. Sharing their silly jokes with her, especially , Bill gave us all another Auntie to love.
jill&#9825;
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved