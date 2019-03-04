The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Jane Evans
Jane Evans
Jane Belvin Evans

Jane Belvin Evans Obituary
Jane Belvin Evans of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1936 in Norfolk, and was the daughter of late Linwood T. Wicks and Nellie Nichols Wicks.She was predeceased by her husband, James E. Belvin Jr, and 2nd husband Ray Evans, as well as daughter, Patricia Gail Belvin.She is survived by her remaining children, James Belvin III and wife Agatha, Robert Lee Belvin and wife Barbara, John Perrin Belvin, Dr. Faye Romano and husband Frank, as well as grandchildren Teri, Scott, Joshua, Jesse, Aaron, Zoe, Nick, Marley, Mary, Angelina, Catherine, and Michael, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Her family will welcome visitors at the Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA on Wednesday, March 6 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Haygood United Methodist Church, 4713 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, VA on Thursday, March 7 at 11am, followed by burial at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family invites friends and relatives to join them after burial services for a reception at the Church. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2019
