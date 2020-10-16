Jane Blake Cole of Fort Myers, Florida went to be with her Lord on October 12 at age 86. She was the daughter of Preston and Emily (Rabon) Blake of Norfolk.



Jane attended Maury High School and graduated from Longwood College in 1956 with a degree in education. Over the course of her life she taught elementary school, raised four children, and founded and operated a small business. Jane and her husband Bill resided in Virginia Beach for 37 years, and together they traveled to bluegrass festivals and spent many happy winters in Kauai. After Bill passed away in 2009, Jane moved to Fort Myers.



Above all, Jane took joy in her faith and loved the Lord with all her heart. In Virginia Beach she was a member of Spring Branch Community Church; once in Fort Myers she joined Sanibel Community Church where she touched and inspired her many friends.



Jane is predeceased by her husband Bill, sister Rabyn, and brothers Ben and Preston. She is survived by children Bill Cole of Virginia Beach; Laura Hedrick (Steve) of Winter Park, Florida; Susan Lawrence of Lake Ridge, Virginia; and Maggie Phillips (Rob) of Virginia Beach; and by grandchildren Steven, Robbie (Anna Lee), and Tyler; and great-grandson Blake.



A celebration of life service will be held at Sanibel Community Church after the new year. Jane will be interred with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sanibel Community Church at 1740 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957 and Hope Hospice at 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.



