Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
1200 Bainbridge Blvd
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
at the home
Jane Boyce Hamer Obituary
Jane Rae Boyce Hamer, 89 passed away at her home with her family by her side August 20, 2019. She was born in South Norfolk to the late Marshall H. and Louise G. E. Plummer Boyce. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her son, Thomas "Jerry" G. Hamer, Jr. Jane was a South Norfolk Tiger and a graduate of the class of 1948. She Retired from the Virginia Employment Commission in 1995 after 25 years of service. Over the years Jane worked as a substitute teacher, had worked with the Virginian Railroad as well as a secretary for several local attorneys. Family was everything to her, she was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. Janeâ€™s love of God was most important; she was a 60 plus year member of Southside Baptist Church. She had served as a Sunday school teacher, youth worker, choir member, a member and past president of women on missions. Jane was especially active with children and missions. Having worked with childrenâ€™s choir, children church, Team Kids, vacation bible school, sewing and cooking camps. Jane led many mission projects at church and enjoyed visiting with the residents at Hills Nursing Home assisting with Bingo and meals; Pure Water, local hospice and sewing ministry making quilts, cancer gowns, walker bags; she was involved with Samaritans Purse, Hope Tree and many others. She was also a member of the Pilot Club and Christian Business Women's Club. Jane touched many lives; she never met a stranger and was a wonderful hostess. She was always busy with basketball and cheering at school. She was a wonderful mom and an example for so many in her walk with the Lord.

She is survived by her twin sister, Dot Boyce Henley; daughter, Terri Lyn Hamer Nelson; granddaughters, Allison Spitler (Sean) and Victoria Nelson; Great grandchildren, Tobias, Deryck and Cannan; Nieces, Marsha Lankford (Ernie) and Donna Mayes (Bill); and great nieces, Jamie Wallace (Jamie) and Emily Cooper (Jay) as well as a multitude of close first cousins and extended family.

A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church, 1200 Bainbridge Blvd, Chesapeake with Rev. Terry Riddle officiating. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. The family will receive friends following the service at the home. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the church to continue assisting with her favorite mission projects. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chesapeake will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019
