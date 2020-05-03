Jane Caffee Skelton
Jane Caffee Skelton, 80, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Rebecca Valentine and Leigh Millerson Caffee. Jane graduated from Maury High School and attended Old Dominion University. She retired from the government as a transportation clerk.

Jane was predeceased by her husband of 36 years Arden Craig "Spook" Skelton; two brothers Jerry Caffee and Wayne Caffee and her nephew Mark Caffee. Jane is survived by her sisters-in-law JoAnn Caffee, Sharon Caffee, Sharon Peters; nieces and nephews, Scott Caffee and wife Jennifer, Theresa Caffee, Joshua Caffee and his wife Tabitha; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; she also leaves behind many devoted cousins and special friends.

A celebration of Jane's life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at WWW.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
