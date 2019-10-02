|
August 4, 1943 - September 26, 2019
Jane Carol (Brower) Searles, 76, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and dear friend to all that knew her, passed away quietly in her sleep on Thursday, September 26, 2019 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Jane cared deeply for her family and friends, and loved to work with children and those in need. She was a day care provider, teacher's aide, and volunteer. She touched many, will be missed dearly, and will always be our beloved Nanny.
Over the last several year's Jane was in need of constant care. Her husband Joseph Searles lovingly and unselfishly provided for her needs until the very end and to him we will always be grateful. Joe's love for Jane ensured that she was able to stay in her home well beyond what was thought possible and to battle her illness with dignity. In her final days, she was at peace, in no pain, and we know she will always carry us all in her heart.
Born in Teaneck, NJ on August 4, 1943, Jane is the daughter of the late Alfred and Anna Brower and was preceded into death by her brother Alfred Brower Jr. and her first husband, first love and father of her children, Alfred (Al) Monostori. Jane and Al remained close throughout their lives.
Jane is survived by her husband of 21 years and lifelong best friend, Joseph Searles. Jane and Joe first met as teenagers, but their lives went in different directions. Later in life, they found each other again. Jane leaves behind her sister Barbara Brower Bischoff and her brother, Donald Brower; her son Greg Monostori and his wife Laurie; son Paul Monostori; daughter Amy Willis and her husband Barry; her grandchildren, Ryan, Katelyn and Dreven Monostori, Trevor and Peirce McGuire and her great grandson Oliver Monostori.
In death, Jane continues to give to others. She has donated her body to science in the hopes that others will benefit from what she is still able to give. The family will be arranging for a memorial service to celebrate Jane's life at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Jane's memory they ask that you please consider donating to The American Brain Foundation (ABF). https://www.americanbrainfoundation.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019