Jane Carole Mann Hixon died on July 15, 2019 at her home in Chesapeake, VA after an extended battle with cancer. Jane was born October 27, 1938 to Kenneth and Mildred Mann of Coal Run WV. Jane took great pride in her heritage as a coal minerâ€™s daughter born in a coal camp and she often spoke of her childhood experiences in the hills. As a five year old child, God revealed to her that she would be a Nurse. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from WV University and a Masterâ€™s Certificate in Gerontology from the Medical College of Virginia. As a Registered Nurse, she had a long list of honors and accomplishments throughout her nursing career. Jane worked until she was 80 years of age, and was most happy when she was attending her patients.



Jane is survived by her beloved daughter, Julee Hixon and her son Jack Hixon both of Chesapeake, VA, sister-in-law, Sandra Mann, niece, Keri Mann Ferro of St. Albans, WV, cousins Richard and Malissa Mann of Richmond, VA, Wilson and Beverly Mann, Ellen Mann and Linda Mann Kelly all of Charleston, WV, adopted â€œGrandchildrenâ€ Nathaniel and Emma Burkholder of Chesapeake, VA, her P.E.O Sisters, and, a cadre of loving friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Mildred Mann, her brother, Kenneth R. Mann of St. Albans, and her childrenâ€™s father, Jack D. Hixon Sr. of Virginia Beach, VA.



In lieu of flowers, Janes asked that a donation be made to P.E.O. a philanthropic and educational organization for women of which she has been an active member for 35 years. P.E.O Executive Office 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines Iowa 50312-2899.



There will be a memorial service at Kempsville Presbyterian Church Wed, July 24 @ 1pm. Her ashes will be interred in the hills of WV. Highlawn Memorial Cemetery will be in charge. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019