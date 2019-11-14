The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Jane Elizabeth Jordan Bossuot, 72, passed away on November 11, 2019. She was born in Chelsea, MA to the late Hubert and Myrtle Jordan. For many years, Jane worked as an operator for C&P Telephone Company and later worked in customer service for QVC. She was a member of the Moose Lodge # 898, Women's Chapter 966 for 49 years. Some of Jane's favorite things were going to casinos and playing the slot machines, eating out, and having people over to the house (but you had to call first); but most of all she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchild.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 26 years, Walter Bruce Bossuot; daughter Elizabeth Leigh Allen; son William Lee Allen; step-sons, Bruce E. Bossuot (Donna) and W. Brian Bossuot; sisters, Irene J. Waller (George) and Shirley J. Minor; 5 grandchildren, Mallory, Ashleigh, Bryce, Caleb, and Carly; and 1 great grandson, Weston.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019
