Jane Ellen Steinlicht passed away April 17, 2019 at the age of 58 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Jane was born March 23, 1961 in Hamilton NY to the late Robert and Clarice White.Jane's passion was her family. She devoted her life to taking care of everyone. She enjoyed and looked forward to family gatherings so she could see everyone and so she could cook their favorite dishes. Her sense of humor could lighten up anyone's day. She made friends everywhere she went, no matter if it was in the bank teller line or in the grocery store. She will be remembered for her butterflies, her teddy bears, and her roses.Jane was the beloved wife and best friend of Richard Lee Steinlicht. She was preceded in death by her sister Pearl White, grandson Jayce Riley, niece Lori Lynn Bolton, nephews Jonathan Beach and Keith Miller, and brother-in-laws Ronald Tice and Karl Hare. She is survived by daughter Tanya (William) Strickland and children Dallas, Wesley, Jesse, Logan, and Kasey; daughter Rebecca (David) Heldibridle and children Clarice, Zachary, and Bryce; son Eric (Gabriela) Steinlicht and children Danielle and Eric Jr.; son Nicholas Steinlicht and children Victoria, Kaitlin, Lindsay, and Taylor; stepson Christopher (Tina) Steinlicht and children Kierstin, Sydney, and Parker; stepdaughter Lori Riley and children Shayla and Briana; those she saw as family, Robin Z. and Bridgette S.; brothers Alan and William White; sisters Barbara (John) Milani, Susan Tice, Norma (David) Miller, Carol (Alan) Beach, and Rose Hare; countless nieces and nephews and many more she loved and that loved her.A Remembrance of Life will take place May 4, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at 308 McCosh Drive Chesapeake VA for family and close friends. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019