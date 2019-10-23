|
Jane Sawyer, a long-time resident of Chesapeake, was called to the Lord on Monday, October 21.
She was born and raised in Murfreesboro, North Carolina to Emmett and Sadie Evans. She is predeceased by her parents, sisters Betsy and Catherine and husband Claude H. Sawyer. She is survived by her brother, Ellis of Murfreesboro, her sons Jeff and his wife Kathy, Scott, Chris and his wife Dawn, grandchildren Anna and her husband Dallas, Wesley, Taylor, Sam, her great-granddaughter and namesake, Lilly Jane.
She worked for many years as a nurse at Chesapeake General Hospital and after retirement worked as a volunteer helping cancer patients and at the information desk at Chesapeake General.
She enjoyed her house in Kitty Hawk. NC where she hosted friends and family for decades
She will be remembered for her humor and feisty attitude which was on display even in her last days.
The family will receive friends at Holloman Brown, Cedar Road on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 6:00pm followed by a service at 7:00.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019