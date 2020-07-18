1/
Jane Irene Custer
Jane Irene Custer, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 16, 2020.

Born in Camden County, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Gladys Stubbins and the widow of James Joseph Custer. She was a lifelong Methodist, enjoyed sailing on her boat, Sunflower, and was an accomplished equestrian.

Left to cherish her memory: two sons, Glenn Custer and Michael Custer; grandchildren, Alyson, Stephen, Courtney, and Shannon; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Hayden, Tucker, Birel, Kyleigh, and Brayden.

The funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
