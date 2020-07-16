Jane Hardy, 92 passed away Thursday, July 9 in Raleigh, NC.



Born Feb 10, 1928, in Salem, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Josephine McEvoy. Jane attended Salem Washington Academy and went on to graduate from Albany Business College in Albany, NY.



Jane settled in Norfolk, VA with her family and retired from Norfolk Public Schools. She enjoyed laughing with friends & family, reading a good book and drinking a cold lite beer. Salem was never far from her heart and she traveled back every year to spend July 4th with family and lifelong friends. The memories of her quick-witted ways will remain with them always.



Jane is survived by her children, Mike Hardy of Raleigh, NC; Mary Hardy of VA Beach, VA; Kelly Hardy of Greensboro, NC; daughter in law Sue Hardy; granddaughters Andie & Courtney; Mary's life partner Bill Stroud.



A service will be held on August 10 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem, NY



