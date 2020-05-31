Jane M. Welsch, 92, of Norfolk, Virginia, died May 26, 2020.
Born in Ocean View in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Edna McKeel. She was predeceased by her husband, John William Welsch, brother Lonnie Marvin Mckeel, sister Evangelyn Gibbs and twin sister with whom she shared a special bond, Jean Williams.
Jane began her career with C & P Telephone Company when she was 16 years old, working part-time as a switch board operator. She retired from C & P as a supervisor in 1989 with 45 years of service. Jane enjoyed working and her next job found her at the Little Creek Navy Exchange where she was employed for 10 years.
Jane was a lifelong member of Miles Memorial United Methodist Church. She was an avid American coin collector and enjoyed adding coins to her collection. She loved being with her family and especially enjoyed shopping with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter Suzanne Snyder and son-in-law Fred Snyder, grandchildren Jeremy Snyder (Barbara), Jillian Dotson (Randall) and Jessica Snyder and great-grandchildren Madison, Cassidy, Scarlett, Marcella and Alexis all of Virginia Beach.
With her kind and caring ways, Jane was often referred to as a special lady. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Drive Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.