Jane Mary Struzzieri
Jane Mary Struzzieri, of Newport News, VA, passed away November 25, 2020, at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her father, James Francis Gilmartin, and mother, Anne Elizabeth McGrade.

Jane was a loving and caring person. She was a caregiver to others in need. She was a devout Catholic.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Andrew J. Struzzieri; her sons, Michael A. Struzzieri (Lisa Julian), Joseph A. Struzzieri (Danette Struzzieri); daughters, Janie P. Struzzieri, Kelly R. Struzzieri; her beloved grandchildren, Brian Struzzieri, Christopher Robb, "Joe" Struzzieri II, Daniel Apollo, Andrew Struzzieri, Christopher Apollo, Tiffany Piekarski, Julian Lannigan, Lauren Sheppard; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Ann D'Agostino, Joan Koplar, Jean Lilly, Pat Beckwith, James Gilmartin, Mary Collins, June Tempesta, Janis Pfisterer, Kathy Blomberg, and their families.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
