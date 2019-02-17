Jane Nan Adamson passed away peacefully on her 88th birthday, February 5, 2019 in Chesapeake Virginia. She was born in Amarillo, Texas to the late Carl and Lydie Ray. Upon graduating from high school in Amarillo, she stayed in the Panhandle of Texas and went to West Texas State University and received a Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Education. She met her husband, Raymond Adamson, in Amarillo where he was active duty in the Air Force.After moving to Dallas, Texas, Jane started her teaching career that she so enjoyed. Since she taught First, Second and Third grade students she had the unique opportunity to watch her students grow and learn through those grades. She often remarked how much enjoyment she got from helping young minds learn. She obtained a Masterâ€™s Degree in Education from Texas A&M University-Commerce in December 1975. After retirement from teaching in Dallas, she moved to Virginia to be closer to her son and his family. For several years she volunteered in a nearby elementary school to keep her hand in working with young minds.Jane is survived by her son, Dave Adamson (Debi); two grandchildren, Stacey Adamson Maguire (Jen) and Evan Adamson; three great grandchildren; and one nephew, Harvey Corn (Pam).A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local SPCA in Janeâ€™s honor. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary