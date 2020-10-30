1/
Jane Olive Pruitt
PORTSMOUTH- Jane Pruitt, 81, died October 28, 2020. A native of Greene County, NC, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Eugene Pruitt; and grandson, Ian Devine. Jane was on the Corporate Staff at Landmark Communications and later a corporate paralegal for Kaufman & Canoles. She was a past President of the Portsmouth Junior Women's Club and longtime member of Elizabeth Manor Country Club.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Robin Pruitt Rangel and husband Jalisco; granddaughter, Kellan Jane Devine and fiancÃ©, Matthew Cullura; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. Contributions may be made to H.E.R. Shelter, P.O. Box 2187, Portsmouth, VA 23702. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
