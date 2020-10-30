PORTSMOUTH- Jane Pruitt, 81, died October 28, 2020. A native of Greene County, NC, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Eugene Pruitt; and grandson, Ian Devine. Jane was on the Corporate Staff at Landmark Communications and later a corporate paralegal for Kaufman & Canoles. She was a past President of the Portsmouth Junior Women's Club and longtime member of Elizabeth Manor Country Club.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Robin Pruitt Rangel and husband Jalisco; granddaughter, Kellan Jane Devine and fiancÃ©, Matthew Cullura; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. Contributions may be made to H.E.R. Shelter, P.O. Box 2187, Portsmouth, VA 23702. www.SturtevantFH.com