Jane Rosemarie Sullivan Wang passed away on December 16, 2019 in Chesapeake, Va. Born in Argentia, Newfoundland, Jane was the daughter of the late John Joseph & Ellen Smith Sullivan. Jane was married to Richard "Scott" Wang and together they had 7 children: Deborah (Bill) Leeson, Richard Eugene Wang Jr., Paul (Tracy) Wang, Michael (Lorraine) Wang, Joseph (Julie) Wang, Ann-Marie (Carl) Lewis & Christopher (Kerry) Wang.
A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at the Laskin Road Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. in Virginia Beach with the family receiving friends beginning at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local S.P.C.A. or to the . A full obituary is available at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020