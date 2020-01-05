The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:30 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:30 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Jane Rosemarie Sullivan Wang Obituary
Jane Rosemarie Sullivan Wang passed away on December 16, 2019 in Chesapeake, Va. Born in Argentia, Newfoundland, Jane was the daughter of the late John Joseph & Ellen Smith Sullivan. Jane was married to Richard "Scott" Wang and together they had 7 children: Deborah (Bill) Leeson, Richard Eugene Wang Jr., Paul (Tracy) Wang, Michael (Lorraine) Wang, Joseph (Julie) Wang, Ann-Marie (Carl) Lewis & Christopher (Kerry) Wang.

A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at the Laskin Road Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. in Virginia Beach with the family receiving friends beginning at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local S.P.C.A. or to the . A full obituary is available at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
