Jane S. LeCompte-Evans, 87, died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Atlantic Shores Seaside Health Center. Born in Richmond, VA, on January 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Creagh Burrows Saunders and Geraldine de Gournai Adams.
A native of Richmond, Jane Dabney Saunders received her education at Thomas Jefferson High School and James Madison College before marrying Edwin Lee LeCompte in 1953. She volunteered at Virginia Beach General Hospital and taught Sunday school at Galilee Episcopal Church. She later became a successful real estate agent and recognized artist.
A devoted member of Galilee, she served on the Lay Pastoral Care Team, Alice Rueger Circle, Tender Loving Carriers, Greeters Ministry, and Funeral Reception Guild. She was a member of the Colonial Dames of America, the Junior League, Virginia Beach Garden Club, and Princess Anne Country Club.
Jane enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home as well as attending the annual Floyd family reunions. An athlete into her seventies she loved tennis, sailing, white water rafting, canoeing, golf, and especially skiing. Aspen was her favorite getaway. She shared these passions with her second husband CDR Herman "Brink" Evans Jr, US Navy, whom she married in 1992.
She cherished the opportunities to drive her daughter, son, and mother across America and through the many national parks. She filled many photo albums and spliced dozens of movie reels with the images she captured in her world travels. Her love of nature inspired her paintings, her gardens, and her amazing rapport with animals.
Jane embraced life passionately. Her nourishing spirit poured out on all she met. She had a talent for bringing out the child in all of us. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her sister Geraldine Saunders Naeny, as well as her two husbands. She is survived by her daughter Jane LeCompte Yates and husband Charles of Charlotte, NC; son Kirkwood Adams LeCompte and wife Catherine of Lawrenceville, NJ; and four grandchildren: Kimberly Dearing Yates, Benjamin Barrett Yates, Nathaniel Lee LeCompte, and Adam Michael LeCompte.
Jane's life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Galilee Episcopal Church, 3928 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach, VA. The officiant will be Rev Andrew D. Buchanan, Rector. A reception will follow the service in Tucker Hall. A graveside service will be conducted for friends and family later this fall at a time to be announced at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Laskin Rd Chapel and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Memorial donations can be made to Galilee Episcopal Church or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019