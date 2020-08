Or Copy this URL to Share

Sewickley, PA - Jane Treherne-Thomas, formerly of Portsmouth, Virginia died July 4, 2020. Never at a loss for words, Jane was entertaining, witty, well informed and very stylish. She shall be missed by her many friends.



