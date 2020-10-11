Janelle Simmons La Bouve, 88, died October 8, 2020 at her home in Virginia Beach, Va. A private family inurnment service will be held at Rosewood-Kellam Cemetery at a later time.
Janelle was born on July 26, 1932 to John and Jane (Wheeler) Simmons at Skene, MS. She grew up in Mississippi, spending her childhood years in Rena Lara and her high school years in Clarksdale. She graduated from Clarksdale High School in 1950. The summer after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael La Bouve. In 1958, Janelle and Mike committed themselves to live the Christian life full-bore. Soon Mike felt called to preach, and Janelle agreed. Education was needed to serve in that role, so in 1959 Mike and Janelle began what turned-out to be a 12-year long adventure of following God's direction one step at a time. When it was time for Mike to go to seminary, God unexpectedly pointed them in a new direction. When all was said and done, Mike had attended four different schools and become prepared to serve God as a college administrator. During those years, Janelle and Mike moved their family six times, finally settling in Virginia Beach in 1971.
Janelle loved to learn. She took classes while raising her six children and earned an Associate's degree from TCC. When the youngest child reached high school, Janelle began working outside the home. She worked as a personal assistant at CBN for five years, and then took a job at the Chesapeake Clipper, where she worked for ten years. She retired a year after Mike's death. She soon became a leader in a local Widowed Persons group, working with the group for several years. Janelle enjoyed travelling, teaching Sunday School, helping people, arranging and giving away flowers, dressing with flair, and spending time with her family & friends.
Janelle was a caring, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She lived life filled by the fruit of the spiritâ€"love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, mercy and self-control, with the greatest of these being love. She loved unconditionally and was generous beyond belief. Janelle was a faithful servant until the end. Her children have been so blessed to have such an incredible mother. Her legacy lives on through her six children and her grandchildren alike. She will be missed beyond belief and her memory will be cherished forever.
Annette, Mike, Pat, Paul & Mary would like to thank their brother James for everything he has done to care for Mom over the past 3 years. James made it possible for Mom to stay in her home until the end of her life by taking on the selfless full-time role of care-giver. James, the five of us will be forever grateful to you for all the sacrifices you made along the way, for the countless things you did for Mom day after day, and for taking on tasks you never dreamed you would have to do.
Janelle is survived by her six children, Annette (Steve), Michael, Pat (Rene), Paul, James, and Mary (Jack), and her twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, tokens of love may be given in Janelle's name to Gideons International
