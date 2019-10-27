|
|
Janet Buchanan Facenda, 76, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth to the late James and Beatrice Gaeng Buchanan.
Janet graduated from Saint Paul High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Old Dominion College (now ODU). She retired from USAA Insurance Company as a property claims manager.
Janet was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Bertha Russo and Shirley Hoofnagle. She is survived by her husband, James F. (Jimmy) Facenda, Sr.; daughters Julianne Malcolm and Christina Warner; stepdaughter J. Michelle Stalcup; and seven grandchildren, Ethan Sheffield, Liam Sheffield, Noah Warner, Gregory Malcolm, Scott Malcolm, Melanie Williams, and Jacob Williams.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Paul Catholic Church Restoration Fund, c/o 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth, VA 23703. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019