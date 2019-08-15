Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakland Christian Church
Suffolk, VA
Janet Carol Mabry Winslow, 75, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born in Bowling Green, VA to the late Missouri and Virgil Mabry. She is also predeceased by her husband, Alma Herman Winslow Jr. She served as the accounts manager for Suffolk International Equipment Company for 44 years. Janet is survived by her sons, Steven Routt (Jennifer) and Trey Winslow (Jenny); grandsons, Dylan and Heydn Routt and Jackson and Noah Winslow; her sisters, Laraine Jones (Kenneth) and Doris Walker (Richard); and her brother, Douglas Mabry (Judith). Janet's celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Oakland Christian Church, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Trucker's Parade Against Cancer 471 Nollie Rd, Phenix, VA 23959. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019
