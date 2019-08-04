The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Janet D. Ambrose, 57, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on August 1, 2019.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ted O. Ambrose, Sr., and Annice L. Ambrose. She was a graduate of Deep Creek High School.

Left to cherish her memory: her brother, Ted O. Ambrose, Jr., (Jane); nephews, Ted O. Ambrose, III, (Heidi) and Matthew Ambrose (CeCe); niece, Sara Marsh (Pete); and great-nephews and nieces, Owen, Charlotte, Caroline, Maddy Anne, Sawyer, Georgia, and Virginia. Janet was a bright spot in our lives. She loved with her whole heart. We will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
