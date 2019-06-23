Janet Dudley Gale Uzzell, 81, of Randall Ave. in Norfolk passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Chesapeake. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Dudley Gale and Mary Alice Williams Gale. She was preceded in death in 2009 by her beloved husband, Clyde Wesley Uzzell, Jr. Janet and Wesley had much love, laughter, and happiness in their lives.



Janet graduated from Granby High School, Class of 1955 and later graduated in 1959 from Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. She began her career in teaching elementary school in 1959 teaching at many elementary schools in the Norfolk Public School system. She retired in 1997 after 38 years.



There was a piano in Janetâ€™s home before she was born. Janet began at a young age picking out tunes that she heard on the radio. Her parents tried to get her lessons while she was quite young, and the teacher suggested she wait until she was 8 years old. At that time, she studied music, piano, and organ for many years after which she played as a substitute organist for many churches in the Tidewater area. In 1966 she accepted the position of organist at Central Baptist Church in Norfolk where she retired in 1971. In 1973 she returned as organist of the church and stayed until the present when her health prevented her from continuing.



Over the years, Janet and Wesley were members of many churches in Norfolk including, Ocean View Baptist Church, Park Place Baptist Church, until joining her familyâ€™s beloved church in 1966, Central Baptist Church. First and foremost in Janetâ€™s life has been her love of the Lord. She has served him for all of her life in so many ways. She will always be remembered as a unique, thoughtful, and most caring and giving person and was loved by all she met.



Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Jacqueline Gale Doll; a sister-in-law, Anne Uzzell Soule; a close loving and caring friend, Bobbie Jo Bancroft; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with hundreds of friends who will miss her dearly.



The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Ave. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. the following day (Wednesday) at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 3501 Providence Rd., Hayes, VA. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. the same day (Wed.) in Central Baptist Church, 701 Olney Rd., Norfolk with Rev. Dr. Tinney V. Parrish officiating. A reception will follow in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Caring Center, 701 W. Olney Rd., Norfolk, VA 23507. Janet and Wesley were faithful volunteers every Tuesday at The Caring Center. Janet always had a positive and encouraging word for everyone and always saw the glass half full and reminded others â€œthis too, shall passâ€.



Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary