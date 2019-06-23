Janet Dudley Gale Uzzell, 81, of Randall Ave. in Norfolk passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Chesapeake. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Dudley Gale and Mary Alice Williams Gale. She was preceded in death in 2009 by her beloved husband, Clyde Wesley Uzzell, Jr. Janet and Wesley had much love, laughter, and happiness in their lives.



Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Jacqueline Gale Doll; a sister-in-law, Anne Uzzell Soule; a close loving and caring friend, Bobbie Jo Bancroft; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with hundreds of friends who will miss her dearly.



The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Ave. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. the following day (Wednesday) at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 3501 Providence Rd., Hayes, VA. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. the same day (Wed.) in Central Baptist Church, 701 Olney Rd., Norfolk with Rev. Dr. Tinney V. Parrish officiating. A reception will follow in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Caring Center, 701 W. Olney Rd., Norfolk, VA 23507. Janet and Wesley were faithful volunteers every Tuesday at The Caring Center. Janet always had a positive and encouraging word for everyone and always saw the glass half full and reminded others â€œthis too, shall passâ€.



