Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Janet Ernestine Atzert, 95, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born in Victoria, VA to the late Ernest and Alta Harrison. She was a member of West Side Christian Church and is predeceased by her first husband, Earl S. Halstead; her second husband, Richard E. Atzert; and a sister, Elsie Capps. She is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie K. Bour and Janet Mae Halstead; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Thursday, April 25, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Mark Poindexter. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 â€" 8 P.M. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 23, 2019
