Janet Grimes Lunde, 86, left this earthly world on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Lunde; her brother, David Vance Grimes; her sister, Margaret Dehler; and her first grandson, Scott Lunde. She is survived by her three children, Carl "Danny" Lunde and his wife, Bobbie; Linda Rader and her husband, Barry; and Evelyn Zirkle and her husband, Keith; and six grandchildren, Wayne and Nathan Lunde, Holly and Paul Rader, and Keith and Ty Zirkle. She also leaves behind many great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
Janet was a believer is Jesus and the life everlasting.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 1 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Garden at 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake, VA., followed by a 2 PM Memorial Service at Holy Communion Lutheran Church at 6220 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA. For full obit and condolences may be registered at www.bwfosterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran World Relief (lwr.org) or samaritanspurse.org/hurricane/relief.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019