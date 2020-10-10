Janet Kay Reid passed away peacefully at her home on October 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janet was born April 20, 1948 to the late Jessie and Thelma Hines in Virginia.
Janet met and married the love of her life, Ronney Reid, and spent over 44 years happily together. In Janet's spare time she loved to play tennis, spending time with her family, and playing with the family dogs. Her family and dogs meant the world to her and she meant the world to them. She will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronney, son; Jesse Reid, grandson, Mason Reid, sister, Janice Whitehead, brothers; Terry (Buddy) Hines and Jeffrey Hines, and many dear nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. www.vacremationsociety.com