Janet Lea McLawhorn, 83, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Born in Salisbury, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Van Perry and Lelia B. Wadsworth. She is also predeceased by two brothers, Benny and Howard Wadsworth.
Janet moved to Chesapeake in 1960 and made it her lifetime home. Janet was a positive person and absolutely loved the outdoors. She enjoyed bike riding and in later years, walking. She would walk 4-5 miles a day come rain or shine. Janet took great pride in her role as a mom and grandmother and was completely dedicated to her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 60 years, Dan Scott McLawhorn; two sons, Danny McLawhorn, Jr. and Pat McLawhorn (Christine); two grandchildren, Daniel and Kelly McLawhorn as well a brother, Alvin Wadsworth (Jean).
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA. The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
.