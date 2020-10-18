1/1
Janet Lea McLawhorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Lea McLawhorn, 83, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Born in Salisbury, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Van Perry and Lelia B. Wadsworth. She is also predeceased by two brothers, Benny and Howard Wadsworth.

Janet moved to Chesapeake in 1960 and made it her lifetime home. Janet was a positive person and absolutely loved the outdoors. She enjoyed bike riding and in later years, walking. She would walk 4-5 miles a day come rain or shine. Janet took great pride in her role as a mom and grandmother and was completely dedicated to her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 60 years, Dan Scott McLawhorn; two sons, Danny McLawhorn, Jr. and Pat McLawhorn (Christine); two grandchildren, Daniel and Kelly McLawhorn as well a brother, Alvin Wadsworth (Jean).

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA. The visitation will begin with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved