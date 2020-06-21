Janet Marie Allen, 73, of Moyock, NC, passed away on June 9, 2020.Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of the late William and Edna Wilson and the widow of George Allen, Jr. She retired from the City of Chesapeake Public Utilities Department.Left to cherish her memory are her son, William Allen; daughter, Michelle Allen; step-son, George Allen; step-daughter, Peggy Matthews; sister, Barbara Marshall; five grandchildren, Jessica, Bobbie Lee, Johnathan, Joey, and Brian; and great-grandchildren.A memorial graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. Attendees are requested to wear masks. Condolences may be offered to the family at: