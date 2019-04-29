The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Mormando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Mormando

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Mormando Obituary
Janet Mormando, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away April 26, 2019. Born in Dunoon, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Janet Knox. She was a member of Church of the Holy Family. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel George Mormando and a daughter, Sherry Petit. Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Paula Priest and her husband, Michael, of Ivor, VA and Susan Hunter and her husband, Matthew, of North Carolina; two sons, Samuel Mormando and his wife, Tina, of Norfolk and Mark Mormando and his wife, Stevie, of Virginia Beach; two sisters, June Hamerla of Georgia and Elaine Wilbert of Ohio; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. follow by the committal service at Princess Anne Memorial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Download Now