Janet Mormando, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away April 26, 2019. Born in Dunoon, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Janet Knox. She was a member of Church of the Holy Family. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel George Mormando and a daughter, Sherry Petit. Left to cherish her memory: two daughters, Paula Priest and her husband, Michael, of Ivor, VA and Susan Hunter and her husband, Matthew, of North Carolina; two sons, Samuel Mormando and his wife, Tina, of Norfolk and Mark Mormando and his wife, Stevie, of Virginia Beach; two sisters, June Hamerla of Georgia and Elaine Wilbert of Ohio; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. follow by the committal service at Princess Anne Memorial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2019