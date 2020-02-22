|
Janet R. Labarge, 82, of Silver Spring, Maryland and formerly of Virginia Beach, Virginia and New Bedford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in her home, Monday, February 17, 2020.
Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Gilberte Leclair Rousseau.
Survivors include four sons, Andrew, Matthew, James, and John, their wives, and six grandchildren.
Janet was a graduate of the Nursing School of Salve Regina College of Newport, Rhode Island. She served as Head Nurse at the Clinic of DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, eventually assuming the role of Director. She was instrumental in providing affordable healthcare to underprivileged residents of Norfolk for many years.
She was very active in the Norfolk Elks Club, and was the first woman to be elected Exalted Ruler of the Elks in Virginia, and the third in the country.
Jan's enduring quiet strength will be sorely missed, as will her passion for food, cooking, and music.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2020