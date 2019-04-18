Janet Snowden Ostlund, 82, of Monaco Court, Norfolk, VA died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. A native of Currituck County, NC, she was born on June 7, 1936 to the late James Bryan Snowden and Zelda Marslender Snowden Davis and was the wife of the late Clarence â€œLanceâ€ William Ostlund. She grew up in North Carolina, graduating from Moyock High School in 1954 and from Chowan College in 1956. She moved to Norfolk to attend DePaul School of Nursing and later worked for Dr. Edward North in Elizabeth City and was featured in an article about his practice in The Saturday Evening Post. She was a beloved member of Azalea Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA, a member of the Esther Sunday School Class and was dedicated to her family. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and her extended family and friends.Mrs. Ostlund is survived by a son, James Raymond Wiseman; a daughter, Jill Wiseman Holland (Jack); a special grandson, Spencer Todd Kantor all of Virginia Beach; two step-daughters, Karen Burbage of Charleston, SC and Nancy Ostlund (Bobby) of Virginia Beach; a step-son, Lance Ostlund of Chesapeake; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three special cousins, Carietta Haskett (George), Houston Odom (Evie) and Jo Ann Morris. She is also survived by dear friends, Eric Boughes of Chesapeake and Junco Graham of Okinawa, Japan who made a special visit to Janet in her final days. A Celebration of Life and Heritage with the theme of Carolina Blue will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Azalea Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Dr. Gerald Vintinner, USN Captain Ret. and the Rev. Brett Holmes. Memorial donations may be made to Azalea Baptist Church, 3314 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA 23518. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Ostlund family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary