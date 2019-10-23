The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Larchmont UMC
1101 Jamestown Crescent
Norfolk, VA
Janet Shoff Bacon


1925 - 2019
Janet Shoff Bacon Obituary
Janet (Jane) Bacon, born in Tarentum, PA, on August 17, 1925, to Lee and Janet Shoff, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She graduated from Allegheny College in 1947 and subsequently moved to the District of Columbia to work at George Washington University Hospital. In 1952, married George Bacon, Jr., and they eventually relocated to Norfolk in 1964.

Jane was active in her community; volunteering for over 35 years at Norfolk General Hospital/Sentara and Children's Hospital of The Kings Daughter's, attending Larchmont United Methodist Church, and participating in the Virginia Camellia Society. She enjoyed her family, gardening and reading.

She was predeceased by her brother, Bob, sister, Frances (Sis), and her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband George Bacon; three sons, Robert (Penny) of Norfolk, David of Suffolk, Alan (Sara) of Richmond, and a daughter, Susan (Peter) Gryson of Saratoga Springs, NY; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Bryan, Marc, Katie, Caroline, Christy and Kate. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Larchmont UMC, 1101 Jamestown Crescent, Norfolk, VA 23508 at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019
