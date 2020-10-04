Janet Vanis Maratea passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal.
Janet was born on February 7, 1934, the daughter of the late James and Sophie Vanis in Chicago ILL. Janet is survived by her daughters, Karen Edmonds and husband Mike Edmonds, and Paula Fuld and husband Chris Fuld; grandchildren, Sean and Ronnie Edmonds, Natalie and John Fuld; great grandsons, Collin and Jacob Edmonds, and Walker Edmonds. She was predeceased by her son, Ronnie Michael Maratea, Jr., and her husband Ronald Michael Maratea.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaufort SC on October 5th at 2 pm. This live streaming event can be viewed at http://stpetersbeaufort.org
Janet married Ronn Maratea in Chicago, ILL on August 13, 1955 and became a Navy pilot's wife. For twenty years Janet raised three children while supporting Ronn whether he was stationed at home or aboard ship. After multiple moves Janet found Virginia Beach her family's home and helped make Ronn Maratea Photography a successful commercial photography business. She continued her love of service and donated many hours as a volunteer at the Marine Science Museum, Norfolk Zoo and St Gregory the Great Catholic Church where she was last seen reading to the second grade class and speaking about life during times past.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made out to National Right to Life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson funeral home in Beaufort, SC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com
