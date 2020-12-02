1/1
Janet Williams
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Williams left this world on November 24, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born on January 24, 1922 in Fairmont, WV to LaMar and Marie Satterfield. She moved to Washington, DC during the war, where she sang for the troops with the USO. She retired from Naval Investigative Service in 1984, but soon began working again as the secretary at her beloved Calvin Presbyterian Church, where she was a charter member. She retired again in 2012, at the age of 90.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim. She is survived by her four children, Linda, Philip (Teri), Gregory (Lynne), and Susan (Larry); nine grandchildren, Yvette Mahaffey (Mike), Philip II (Amanda), Bobby IV (Melissa), Jennifer (Matt), Reese, Tanner, Chris, Trevor, & Natalie; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Brenna, Philip III, Bobby V, Sophie, Charlotte, and Lily.

Services start at 11am Saturday December 5, at Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas Chapel (1801 Baltic Ave.), followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 2pm. Family will be receiving guests at 744 Old Fields Arch, Chesapeake following the graveside service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Maestas Chapel
1801 Baltic Ave.
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-1112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
So saddened to know that Mrs Williams has passed away. Loving thoughts of her will be remembered. Prayers for Mrs Williams and all of her loving family.
She is very loved Chuck and Angela Hughson
Angela Hughson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved