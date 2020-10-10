Ms. Janet Y. Wilson Hays was called to her heavenly home on October 6, 2020, at the age of 83. Janet, the daughter of Curtis and Janie West Wilson, was born on September 27, 1937 in South Norfolk [Chesapeake] Virginia. Janet grew up on Hodges Road in South Norfolk; she attended Waterford Elementary School and George Washington Carver High School. Janet joined St. James AME Church at birth and was a faithful member her entire life. In her youth Janet was active in various church and youth activities, including the Franklin Madison Reid Club and family singing groups. She was also a cheer leader for the Raven's Baseball team. As an adult, Janet was active in numerous ministries and held several positions of leadership at St. James. She served on the Stewardess Board, the Usher Board No. 2, the Hospitality Club and in the Chancel Choir.
Over the years Janet was employed at the Ritz Theater, Leigh Memorial Hospital, Chesapeake General Hospital, Old Dominion Peanut & Candy Company. She also served as an elder companion. However, her primary occupation, one that she fulfilled with much pride, was that of wife, mother, cook and housekeeper.
Having lived most of her adult life in the Park Place neighborhood of Norfolk, Janet was a member of several social clubs, including the Willing Workers Social and Savings Club, the Red Hats, Prime Plus Senior Center and the Wilson Family Reunion
She was married to the late Eddie Hays. Janet was predeceased by six sisters Dorothy Miller, Thelma Felton, Elizabeth Williams, Evelyn Woodard, Gladys Thom, Sarah Freeman; two brothers Melvin Wilson and James Wilson and a son Donnell W. Marshall.
She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories: three children, Earnest J. Marshall Jr, Crystal Hays-Parson, [Dale] and Sheenia Hays-Winslow [Allen}; a sister Shirley Wilson; a sister in law Barbara Wilson Walker; five grandchildren, Abiosseh Davis [Zephaniah Kosoro], Portia D. Marshall, Bryan S.Chappelle, Jessica D. Cullen and Bryson Sanchez- Hays; four great grandchildren, Khole' London Chappelle, Laila Serenity Chappelle, Emmanuel A. Malit, Ansel S. Malit; and former daughter-in-law Nenneh Marshall. Janet will be forever remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday, October 11 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Chapel, 1146 Rodgers St. in Chesapeake. A memorial service for Janet will be at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Chapel, on Monday, October 12 2020 at 1:00pm. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing, limited seating. Services will be lived streamed at www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
May Flights of angels sing you to your eternal rest.