|
|
Janice Ann Baldwin, 85, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on December 13, 2019.
Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Ball and Genevieve Crooks Ball. She worked with P.A.R.C. on High Street in Portsmouth helping place underprivileged persons with housing for many years. She also worked for Doctor Hwang Kuo for 15 years.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 66 years, Judson Wilbur Baldwin, Jr.; two daughters, Terri Baldwin and Leslie McPherson and husband, Selwyn-Lloyd; one son, Gary Lee Baldwin and wife, Dyanne; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Judson, and Jenny; two great-grandchildren, Catie and Carlton; and two dear friends, Tommy and Karen Burritt.
The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Church of the Holy Angels on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing at the church at 10:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service). Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Holy Angels, 34 Afton Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23702. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 17, 2019