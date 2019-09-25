Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Knotts Island United Methodist Church
677 Knotts Island Rd
Knotts Island, NC
Janice Bell Smith


1946 - 2019
Janice Bell Smith Obituary
Knotts Island ~ Janice Bell Smith, 73, passed away September 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Janice was born January 2, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Martin Aubrey Bell and Francis Mae Bell (Jones). Born in South Norfolk she attend and graduated from Maury High School.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John L. Smith, sons; Brian (Anita) Smith and Donald Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

A memorial service will be held at Knotts Island United Methodist Church, 677 Knotts Island Rd, Knotts Island, NC on September 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United Methodist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019
