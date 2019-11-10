|
Franklin - On November 8, 2019, Janice Cutchins Lanier, 69, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Janice was born on August 10, 1950 in Franklin, VA to the late Elizabeth Howell Cutchins. Together with her husband Stancil, they built a life that included their two children, Jill Thorpe and Dustin Lanier. Janice and her family enjoyed many years of family vacations, especially on the Eastern Shore and Myrtle Beach, fishing and enjoying time on the beach or by the pool. She attended Windsor High School and then held various positions in the banking sector before retiring at the OB-GYN office in Franklin.
Janice is survived by her faithful loving husband and caretaker of 49 years, Stancil Lanier, daughter Jill Lanier Thorpe (George Lee), son Dustin Earl Lanier (Staci), and grandchildren Haleigh, Lee and Carter. Special thanks go out to our extended family member and caretaker, Laura Barnes.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10th from 6-8pm at Wright Funeral Home in Franklin, VA. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 11th at 2pm at Poplar Springs Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019