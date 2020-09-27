1/
Janice Davidson Wilkerson
Janice Davidson Wilkerson, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on September 22, 2020.

Born in Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late General Miles Davidson and Sophia Lindgren Davidson and the widow of John R. Wilkerson.

Left to cherish her memories are her four children, Kimberly Barker (Dale), Eric Wilkerson, York Wilkerson, and Tate Wilkerson; eight grandchildren, Katie Kearney (Reggie), Abbey Haldeman, Josh Barker, Jared, Hannah, Chance, Rhaegan, and Rylan Wilkerson; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Reggie Kearney, Colton Kinkead; two sisters, Kay Pearson (Roger) and Helen Hastings (Mike); a brother, Gary Davidson(Sandy); and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
