Janice Elaine Espinoza, 82, passed away on September, 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Caesar "Zaldy" D. Espinoza; daughter Helen; two sons, Troy and Caesar Jr.
The funeral visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered and a full obituary may be found at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019