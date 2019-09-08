The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Espinoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Elaine Espinoza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Elaine Espinoza Obituary
Janice Elaine Espinoza, 82, passed away on September, 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Caesar "Zaldy" D. Espinoza; daughter Helen; two sons, Troy and Caesar Jr.

The funeral visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered and a full obituary may be found at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now