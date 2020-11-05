1/1
Janice Kay Davis
Janice Kay Davis, 64, of Norfolk, VA, passed away November 3, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of Sally Dalton and the late Calvin Crisp. Janice was also preceded in death by her brother, John Crisp. She worked at Poppa's Pub for 17 years. She loved the holidays and spending time with her grandkids, who were her whole world. Janice lit up the room with her infectious personality and unforgettable laugh.

Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Tiffany Johnson (Jimmy) and Stephanie Borte (Gerrad); mother, Sally Dalton; her life partner, Gary Bilek; grandchildren, Dakota, Kaylynn, Zachary, Taylor, Courtney, Nichole, Amanda, Maleah, Gerrad Jr., and Cayden; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Emmons and Vickie Greene (Ronald); and brother, Bryan Dalton (Amy).

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Janice's name to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
November 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stacey Land
