Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
Churchland, VA
Janice Marie Cahoon Overman

Janice Marie Cahoon Overman Obituary
Janice Marie Cahoon Overman went to be with God on December 20, 2019. Janice was 73 years old and was a Medical Transcriptionist most of her life. She is pre-deceased by her mother, Mary Nettles Cahoon Szarzynski; Father, Justin Cahoon; and daughter, Rebecca Overman. Janice leaves behind her daughter Jennifer Overman See, son-in law Franklin, grand-daughter Athena Rodrigues, best friend for life Kay Beazley, lots of friends, her dog Buttons and a sister Mary Rogers. Janice never knew a stranger and loved to socialize. A memorial service for Janice will be held at Loving Funeral Home in Churchland on December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019
