|
|
Janice Marie Cahoon Overman went to be with God on December 20, 2019. Janice was 73 years old and was a Medical Transcriptionist most of her life. She is pre-deceased by her mother, Mary Nettles Cahoon Szarzynski; Father, Justin Cahoon; and daughter, Rebecca Overman. Janice leaves behind her daughter Jennifer Overman See, son-in law Franklin, grand-daughter Athena Rodrigues, best friend for life Kay Beazley, lots of friends, her dog Buttons and a sister Mary Rogers. Janice never knew a stranger and loved to socialize. A memorial service for Janice will be held at Loving Funeral Home in Churchland on December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019