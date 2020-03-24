|
"If I should go tomorrow, it would never be goodbye. For I have left my heart with you, so don't you ever cry. The love that's deep within me, shall reach you from the stars, you'll feel it from the heavens, and it will heal the scars."
Janice Paige McDaniel was born on November 28, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland to Stanley Odell McDaniel and Alverna Bernetta Zeller. Jan spent her early years on a chicken farm in Orange, Virginia; and when she was in her teens, her Merchant Marine father moved the family to Portsmouth where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1969.
Jan missed her parents dearly, cherished every memory (such as cards, art projects, etc.), and seldom passed up a good nap. She loved Christmas, camping, crabbin', Saturday shopping trips, and most of all her kids. In her later years, Jan enjoyed keeping her doting husband of 42 years, Larry, busy and her discerning direction will be sorely missed.
On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Jan passed away in Larry's arms. She is also survived by her three children, David Phaup (Janice), Jason Phaup, and Nickie Fogleman (Brad); six grandchildren, Jakob Phaup, Jahmai Roth, Chasity Wright, Parker Mims, and Noah and Asher Fogleman; a great granddaughter, Sienna Felipe; a sister, Joy Hooks (Gene); a brother-in-law, Bobby Miltier (Jan); two nephews, Daniel (JoEllen) and Andy (Joanna) Miltier; longtime best friend, Dorothy Jenson (Clayton); and her beloved dog, Molly. "Forever and Ever Amen"
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2020