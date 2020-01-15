|
|
Janice Aileen Quick Pickrell passed away at her home on January 12, 2020 in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on October 13, 1930 to John Alvin Quick and Irene Estelle Young Quick. She graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria, Virginia (1947).
She was a graduate of the College of William & Mary (1951). Following graduation, she married the great love of her life, James McCaw Pickrell, and embarked on many adventures with her "Dumbo" for 65 years.
She had a lifetime involvement with the Girl Scouts including serving as the leader of Troop 70 in Portsmouth, Virginia for many years.
She enjoyed a full life - sailing for 30 years on her beloved "Paxtu" as well as extensive travel experiences.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband and granddaughter, Sarah Wesley Pickrell.
She is survived by daughters Elizabeth P. Abiles (Jose) and Janice P. Anderson (James), son James M. Pickrell, Jr. (Amber), and grandchildren McGlensey P. Antonucci (Rick), Peter J. Abiles (Jessica), James N. Anderson (Jennifer), Courtney A. Mayo (Ben), James M. Pickrell, III and Robert W.Q. Pickrell.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Kevin D. Wilson and Dr. Dae B. Chough for many years of excellent care.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, P. O. Box 2156, Norfolk, Virginia 23501 or to the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, 912 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322.
A graveside service, presided over by Reverend Grant Stokes of Trinity Episcopal Church, will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 South Cherry Street, Richmond, Virginia.
Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020