Janice R. Brantley, 72, of Portsmouth departed this life on, Saturday, July 5, 2019. She was an employee of Portsmouth City Schools for over 30 years. She leaves to cherish he memory two sons, Marvin Parker (Cheri) and Steven Brantley (Julia), six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many children that she drove through the years and co workers. A period of remembrance will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Noon followed by a service at 1 p.m., in Zion Bethel U.C.C., 1617 Des Moines Ave, Portsmouth, VA. Services of comfort are being provided by Premier Funeral Services, Inc. (757) 776-6048 condolences may be rendered at www.thepremierfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019
