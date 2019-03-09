Janice Rae Clem, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many passed away on Wednesday, February 27th at the age of 84. Janice was born to Clarence and Jean Bannister in Gary, Indiana. She graduated from Portage High School and later met and married the love of her life Kenneth Willard Clem. A devoted military wife, she and her family moved frequently while her husband served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After settling down in the area, Janice made a career in banking and retired from First Union bank. Retirement left her time to garden, volunteer, and care for her grandson, Jonathan. Left to cherish her memory are; her daughter Sandy Jones; her grandson Jonathan Mills; her brother Jim Bannister; and her sister-in-law Diane Bannister. She was predeceased by; her daughter Suzanne Mills, her Brother Robert (Button) Bannister, and her husband of 54 years Kenneth Clem. We would like to thank our home aid, Patrice Bradley, who took remarkable care of Janice for over 2 1/2 years. We would also like to thank aides Teresa, Denise, and Amber. We also thank Comfort Care HospiceA celebration of Janiceâ€™s life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Janiceâ€™s honor to The Alzheimerâ€™s Association. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary