Janice Diane Rice-LittleJohn was born on March 13, 1958 in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late James A. and Beulah R. Rice. Diane grew up in the city of Chesapeake, VA and graduated from Oscar Smith High School in 1976. She went on to study and attain certification as a Medical and Nursing Assistant in 1981 from the Professional Business and Medical Institute in Norfolk, VA and the Chesapeake Vocational Technical Center of Chesapeake, respectively. In 1989, Janice completed the Department of the Navy Information Security Training Program and served diligently as the American Federation of Government Employees Union Office Manger for Local 53 until 2012. She was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church and served as a church missionary and secretary selflessly until her illness prevented her to do so.
On June 18, 1994, Janice married Rickey L. Littlejohn, and remained so until his death in 2015. Diane was also first diagnosed with cancer that same year. She fought a long hard battle with this unconscionable disease until she succumbed to her illness on April 21, 2020.
Janice is survived by her three sons: Michael Anthony Rice, Lavaughn Demontrail Rice, and Laviere Demont Rice Sr.
Daughters in marriage: LaToya Monay Rice, Kalani Michalene Rice.
Five Grandchildren: Milani Amari Rice, Kamia Soleil Rice, Kalil Apollo Rice, Alexander Thomas Rice, and Laviere Demont Rice Jr.
Siblings, Keesha V. Rice, Myra E, Rice, (Tonya Y. Rice), Tracy L. Rice, Winford K. Rice Sr. and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles. Her extended family and friends consists of an incalculable amount of souls that share in the loss of our beloved mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, nana, auntie, friend, wife and genuinely kind hearted and funny person that was our special one of a kind and uniquely beautiful and phenomenal woman named Janice Diane Rice-LittleJohn. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 10 am - 7 pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2020