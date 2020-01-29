|
Janice Sheaffer, 88, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at Bay Lake Retirement and Assisted Living in Virginia Beach after a brief illness. Jan was from Laurel, DE and was the daughter of Raymond and Mabel Thompson. She was a graduate of the University of Delaware, Class of 1953, where she met the love of her life Thomas Everett Sheaffer. Jan was preceded by her husband, sister Gloria (Skip), and nephew Phil. She is survived by her children Linda Susan Sheaffer (Mike Pagan) and Timothy Alan Sheaffer, grandchildren Thomas Long and Kate Jefferson (Allen), her great grandchildren, Samuel, Evan and Hannah Jefferson, and her nieces and nephews. She was an accomplished artist and was beloved by all who met her. A celebration of Jan's life will be held in Newark, DE at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020